Driver dies in fiery crash on North Freeway near Hardy Toll Road

HOUSTON — A deadly fiery crash is slowing traffic heading north on the I-45 North Freeway near the Hardy Toll Road Tuesday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff said the crash involves an 18-wheeler and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been confirmed dead.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. and is affecting multiple lanes. Traffic is being diverted off at Exit 72.

KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna says the Hardy Toll Road is the best way around this crash.

