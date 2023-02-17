North Freeway back open after big rig crash near downtown Houston

HOUSTON — An 18-wheeler crash including a lost load had the I-45 North Freeway shut down heading north near the I-10 Katy Freeway Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.
According to Houston Transtar, this happened just before 3 a.m. but eventually cleared just before 6 a.m.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.