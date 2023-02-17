x
North Freeway back open after big rig crash near downtown Houston

You'll want to take a second to see how to avoid this major issue on Houston's roads
Credit: OnScene
An 18-wheeler crash including a lost load has the I-45 North Freeway shut down heading north near the I-10 Katy Freeway Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to Houston Transtar, this happened just before 3 a.m. but eventually cleared just before 6 a.m.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

