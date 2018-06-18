HOUSTON -- All northbound lanes of I-45 North reopened just before 8 a.m. following a deadly multiple-car crash early Monday.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at West Road.

VCD officers are investigating a fatal accident N/B North Freeway at West Road. All N/B lanes are closed. 202 pic.twitter.com/H7PfePtlE7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 18, 2018

Houston police say the incident started with a crash between two vehicles. A person got out of a car after the crash but then was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The victim was thrown into the mainlanes and was struck by more drivers, including a sheriff's deputy.

HAPPENING NOW: 1 man killed after being struck by multiple cars, including a HC sheriff’s deputy, while checking on 2 car crash he was originally involved in on N. Fwy just before West Rd. All NB lanes shut down, traffic diverted to service road. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/thYncSwffb — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) June 18, 2018

The victim died at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE: @houstonpolice tell us during the initial 2 car accident on N. Fwy, someone struck the guardrail hurling this chunk of concrete into the service rd. A red Jeep hit it and crashed into this metal fence, fortunately no one hurt. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/wrZLlnodFd — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) June 18, 2018

During the crash, a concrete barrier was damaged, sending debris onto the frontage road below. A Jeep struck the debris and also crashed into a fence around a nearby business.

#KHOUtraffic: Have a friend heading to IAH Bush Airport? Call them and tell them to take the Hardy NOT I-45. All northbound lanes blocked. You could also exit Mt Houston and take Airline Dr to Aldine Bender, back to I-45 https://t.co/qalnRQMCMs #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/cSW9ABHUSL — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) June 18, 2018

