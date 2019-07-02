HOUSTON — A serious wreck has shut down all southbound/inbound main lanes of I-45 North near downtown.

The wreck was reported at North Main shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police confirm one of two vehicles reported to be involved is an HPD motorcycle officer.

As of 5:45 a.m. all inbound mainlanes are blocked, but the HOV lane remains open. Drivers are advised to take the North Loop to the Eastex Freeway to head south into downtown.

The extent of the officer's injuries are not known at this time. He or she was placed in an ambulance and transported to the medical center shortly after 6 a.m.

