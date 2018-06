Update - the freeway has reopened

========

HOUSTON -- I-45 the Gulf Freeway inbound is shut down due to a big rig crash before the 610 Loop.

Traffic is squeezing by on frontage road. Live updates on KHOU 11 News This Morning.

Tap here for traffic updates on a map

Tap here to watch KHOU 11 live now

© 2018 KHOU