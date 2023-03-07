Project to reconstruct portion of I-45 in Houston can resume after new agreement

TxDOT and the Federal Highway Administration signed a new agreement resolving an investigation into the project.

HOUSTON — A $9 billion project to reconstruct I-45 between downtown Houston to the North Sam Houston Tollway is back on track.

TxDOT announced Tuesday it signed a Voluntary Resolution Agreement to resolve an investigation into the project, ending a two-year pause.

According to TxDOT, the VRA resolves the Federal Highway Administration's Title VI investigation into the I-45 North Houston Highway Improvement Project. The agreement is said to address the community impacts while providing a clear and enforceable timeline to be monitored.

Back in December, the City of Houston said it was ready to move forward after the project was stalled by a lawsuit filed in Harris County.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said construction from the project was creating more traffic and flooding problems, which are two things the project is aiming to prevent.

After deliberation, the county and city reached an agreement with TxDOT. Here were the terms agreed upon:

TxDOT will make an effort to assist affected individuals and minimize disruption to businesses and communities. TxDOT will also make all efforts to relocate displaced individuals to comparable housing within their communities.

TxDOT will work closely with the City of Houston and Harris County Flood Control District to identify drainage improvements that will reduce water elevations within the bayous.

TxDOT will work with METRO to find a mutually acceptable solution to address short-and-long term impacts to existing transit facilities in Segment 3 at Wheeler Transit Center and address the replacement of the existing Downtown Connector Ramp.

TxDOT will analyze traffic operations and impacts on relevant city streets based on the North Houston Highway Improvement Project-generate changes and continue to discuss mitigation measures for impacts on relevant city streets.

TxDOT will coordinate with the city and neighboring community groups to identify secondary open public space uses around detention areas and identify additional trail routes while preserving the primary drainage function of the detention areas.