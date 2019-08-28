BUTTE LA ROSE, La. — The Interstate 10 westbound bridge over the Atchafalaya Basin in Louisiana has reopened, two days after a fiery fatal crash involving chemical tankers, cargo trucks and a passenger vehicle.

News outlets report the eastbound lanes reopened early Tuesday. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokesman Rodney Mallett says the westbound bridge reopened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The transportation department conducted a safety inspection of the bridge once the wreckage was removed. Inspectors found no damage under the bridge and declared it structurally sound and safe for drivers to travel. Officials, however, say some minor repairs are needed.

One person was killed in the crash and five others were injured.

DOTD: Basin Bridge inspection could happen as early as Wednesday morning BUTTE LA ROSE - Authorities found the burned remains of a person after extinguishing an hours-long fire that erupted when 18-wheelers and one car crashed on the I-10 Basin Bridge Monday. The crash was on I-10 West just after the Whiskey Bay exit.

