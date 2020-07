All westbound lanes are blocked at T.C. Jester shortly before noon.

HOUSTON — The westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway, I-10, were entirely blocked heading west of downtown on Wednesday morning.

Houston police tweeted a truck crash and fuel spill were reported at TC Jester.

As of 11:52 a.m. Houston TranStar reported that all westbound mainlanes were blocked. Eastbound lanes were also running slow due to rubbernecking.

At this time there's no confirmation on injuries.

Avoid the area if you can.

I-10 Katy Freeway (westbound) @ T.C. Jester, 18 Wheeler accident with a fuel spill has all westbound lanes temporarily closed. Expect delays/find alternate route. #houtraffic



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 22, 2020