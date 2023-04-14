Weekend traffic alert: I-10 Katy Freeway closed heading west near I-45

There will be several lane closures from 8 p.m. Friday, April 14 to 5 a.m. Monday, April 17.

HOUSTON — There will be major closures this weekend as the Texas Department of Transportation will work on bridge repairs to the Hogan Street Bridge over the I-45 North Freeway.

There will be several lane closures from 8 p.m. Friday, April 14 to 5 a.m. Monday, April 17.

The closures are as follows:

The I-10 Katy Freeway main lanes westbound at I-45 North Freeway.

Motorists will detour to I-45 northbound, exit North Main to the I-45 southbound mainlanes to the I-10 westbound mainlanes.

The I-45 northbound Freeway northbound connector ramp to I-10 Katy Freeway.

Motorists will detour to the North Main exit and follow the detour to I-10 Katy Freeway.

The I-45 North Freeway HOV northbound from Travis St to I-10 East.

Motorists will need to follow the posted detour signs.

Hogan Street/Crockett Street bridge eastbound and westbound over I-45 North Freeway

Drivers will follow the posted detour signs. This closure will be until further notice.

