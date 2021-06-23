Deadly crash backs up westbound traffic on I-10 near Igloo Road

At least one person was killed Wednesday in a crash in the westbound lanes of I-10 in Waller County.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — At least one person was killed Wednesday in a crash on I-10 in Waller County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Igloo Road, TxDPS said. Officials said to expect delays in the area and didn't provide an estimate on how long the crash would take to clear.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or what led up to it. It's also unknown if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story and updates will be added when they become available.