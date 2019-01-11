HOUSTON — There's a big traffic warning for anyone who travels on the freeways around downtown Houston, and the closure will last until early 2020.

The closures start at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and are scheduled to last until February 2020, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The I-10 eastbound ramp to I-69/Eastex/Southwest Freeway heading southbound will be closed. The I-69/Eastex/Southwest Freeway northbound ramp to I-10 heading westbound will also be closed.

Here are the complete details from TXDoT:

The Texas Department of Transportation will close the I-10 East Freeway eastbound connector to I-69 Eastex southbound and the I-69 Eastex northbound connector to I-10 East Freeway westbound as work continues to reconstruct the Elysian Viaduct Bridge north of Downtown Houston.

Starting Friday, November 1 at 9 p.m. crews will close the I-10 East eastbound connector to I-69 Eastex southbound until February 2020. Motorists will be detoured to I-45 Gulf southbound from I-10 eastbound to I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound.

Also, on Friday, November 1 at 9 p.m. crews will close the I-69 Eastex northbound connector to I-10 East westbound until February 2020. Motorists will be detoured to I-610 North Loop westbound to I-45 North Freeway southbound to I-10 westbound.

Crews will need additional closures this weekend to continue construction on the Elysian Viaduct Bridge. Two right lanes in each direction (eastbound and westbound) on I-10 East Freeway between San Jacinto and I-69 will be closed starting Friday, November 1 at 9 p.m. until Sunday, November 3 at 5 p.m. Two lanes in each direction will be open to the traveling public.

The Elysian Viaduct Bridge project includes replacing and widening the bridge structure to accommodate paved shoulders and increase the structural integrity to current design standards. The project also calls for the adding of shoulders to the four-lane roadway and a wider sidewalk along the northbound lanes between Runnels and Ruiz streets. The project is anticipated to be completed by the Spring 2020.

For additional scheduled lane closures related to this project go to www.houstontranstar.org. All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTHouston and Facebook at www.facebook.com/txdothouston.

