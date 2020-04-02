HOUSTON — Enough is enough. After the Waco Street bridge over I-10 was hit at least 16 times in a two-year period, the bridge will be torn down and rebuilt higher off the ground.

It's an improvement, but it will require some traffic headaches in the form of major road/freeway closures just east of downtown Houston.

The Texas Department of Transportation says its crews will begin the major reconstruction process this week, closing the Waco Street bridge to traffic at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The roadway will not reopen until the bridge is completed - sometime in December 2020 or possibly earlier.

I-10 East Freeway will have major closures, too

From TXDoT: Beginning, Friday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Feb. 10 at 5 a.m., crews will close all mainlanes eastbound and westbound on I-10 East from Waco St. to Gregg St. to demolish the bridge.

Motorists traveling eastbound and eastbound on I-10 will need to exit Waco St. and proceed onto the frontage road and enter the next available entrance ramp. Motorists should expect delays and it is recommended that motorists seek an alternate route during the closure.

The new Waco Street bridge will be taller

The height of the new bridge will be 16 feet 6 inches, over two feet higher than its previous height of 14 feet 4 inches. The project will also upgrade the existing sidewalks from 4 feet to 8 feet and the existing bike lane from 4 feet to 5 feet. The project is scheduled for completion December 2020 but there is an incentive for early completion.

