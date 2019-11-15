Update: All lanes of the freeway have reopened, but as of 8 a.m. there are still delays in the area.

Previous story follows.

-------------

HOUSTON — All lanes of I-10 the East Freeway are currently blocked heading westbound due to a major crash involving a Houston police officer.

The crash was reported before 6 a.m. near Uvalde.

MAP: View Houston traffic conditions

A big rig is also involved in the crash, according to Houston TranStar.

The Houston Police Department said the officer was taken to the hospital, awake and breathing on his or her own.

For now drivers should use Beltway 8 and 90 or 225 to heading westbound into Houston.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for further developments.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter