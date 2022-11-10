Deadly crash shuts down East Freeway near North Freeway ramp in downtown

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

HOUSTON — A fatal crash involving two vehicles has the East Freeway shut down heading west in downtown Houston early Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened at about 3:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the North Freeway ramp. As of 5:20 a.m., all main lanes are closed and are expected to remain that way through the morning rush hour.

Traffic is being diverted onto North Main Street.

KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna said drivers can take Eastex Freeway or the North Loop as an alternate route to avoid the closure.

Houston police said the crash involved two pickup trucks. The trucks were said to have collided near the North Freeway ramp sending one of the vehicles into the trees just off the freeway. The man driving that vehicle was pinned inside of the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the other pickup was not injured along with a female passenger. Police said they did not find any signs of impairment.

Police said the driver pinned inside of the vehicle will have to be cut from the truck by firefighters before the freeway can be reopened.

Deadly crash: I-10 East WB at I-45 North. Expect shutdown for hours. Use 59 or 610 coming from eastside. #houtraffic @KHOU pic.twitter.com/ioNCYnoHlT — Jennifer Reyna (@JenReynaTV) October 11, 2022

Closer look at highway closed behind @uhdowntown for deadly crash. Avoid area. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/0LDMOvyaJM — Jennifer Reyna (@JenReynaTV) October 11, 2022

The closure during the morning rush led to a major backup on the East Freeway.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

