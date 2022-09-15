Traffic Alert: Overturned big rig slowing traffic along East Freeway near Normandy Street

According to Transtar, this happened at 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the frontage road near Normandy Street.

HOUSTON — An overturned 18-wheeler with a lost load is slowing traffic along the East Freeway Wednesday morning, according to Houston Transtar.

Hazmat spill on Highway 90

There is also a hazmat spill from a heavy truck crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 near Crosby Eastgate, according to Transtar.

This crash is affecting the right lane and shoulder lanr. Crews are working to clean up 150 gallons of diesel.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

