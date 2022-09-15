Traffic Alert: Overturned big rig slowing traffic along East Freeway near Normandy Street

HOUSTON — An overturned 18-wheeler with a lost load is slowing traffic along the East Freeway Wednesday morning, according to Houston Transtar.
According to Transtar, this happened at 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the frontage road near Normandy Street. Three frontage road lanes are blocked at this time.
Hazmat spill on Highway 90
There is also a hazmat spill from a heavy truck crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 near Crosby Eastgate, according to Transtar.
This crash is affecting the right lane and shoulder lanr. Crews are working to clean up 150 gallons of diesel.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.