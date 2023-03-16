I-10 East Freeway shut down heading inbound due to deadly crash

You'll want to take a second to see how to avoid this major issue on Houston's roads.

HOUSTON — A deadly auto-pedestrian crash has shut down I-10 East Freeway heading inbound near Lockwood Drive Thursday morning, according to Houston Police Department.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash happened just after 4 a.m.

KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna said drivers can use the 610 Loop heading either way as an alternate route.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

