I-10 East Freeway reopens following deadly crash

You'll want to take a second to see how to avoid this major issue on Houston's roads

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — The East Freeway has reopened heading inbound near Thompson following a deadly two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Baytown Police Department.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash happened at 4:24 a.m. Traffic was diverted onto the feeder road before the freeway reopened at 7:20 a.m.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram