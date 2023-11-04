I-10 East Freeway reopens following deadly crash

HOUSTON — The East Freeway has reopened heading inbound near Thompson following a deadly two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Baytown Police Department.
According to Houston Transtar, the crash happened at 4:24 a.m. Traffic was diverted onto the feeder road before the freeway reopened at 7:20 a.m.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
