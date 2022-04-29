I-10 East Freeway reopens after being closed due to big rig crash

A major crash had all westbound main lanes of the freeway blocked. Here's how to avoid it and get around it.

HOUSTON — Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 was brought to a standstill Friday morning after a major crash just northeast of downtown Houston.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on the East Freeway at Waco Street.The freeway was cleared just before 8 a.m.

There was no immediate word on the cause or if there were injuries.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

