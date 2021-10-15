Multi-vehicle crash involving big rig causes traffic backup on I-10 near Wallisville

The crash involved a big rig and at least six other vehicles. Deputies said motorists should avoid the area.

WALLISVILLE, Texas — I-10 near Wallisville is backed up as deputies investigate a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a big rig.

At least one person was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. No other injuries have been reported.

The multi-vehicle crash happened about 6 p.m, approximately one-half mile east of the Trinity River Bridge.

Chambers County deputies said there was a two-vehicle crash on the freeway that stalled traffic on the westbound lanes. A big rig driver headed in the direction of the crash failed to control speed and struck at least six other vehicles, deputies said.

The driver of a 2020 Jeep SUV was injured and had to be flown to a hospital.

Deputies said the driver of the big rig is from Houston.

One westbound lane of I-10 is open. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information has been provided.