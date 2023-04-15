Deadly crash shuts down all eastbound lanes of I-10 near Channelview, sheriff says

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash that happened Saturday morning.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a crash involving several vehicles on I-10 and Beltway 8 near Channelview, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound lanes of I-10.

According to the sheriff, the crash involves at least four vehicles. One person is confirmed dead at this time and all eastbound lanes are currently closed. No word yet on any other injuries.

All traffic is being diverted to Freeport Street at exit 781, Gonzalez said.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

