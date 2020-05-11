HPD: Motorcyclist killed after getting run over by several vehicles on 610

HOUSTON — A deadly incident involving a motorcyclist and several drivers on the 610 Loop remains under investigation Thursday.
Houston police said it was about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when a motorcyclist traveling southbound on the loop at S. Post Oak crashed into another vehicle. The rider fell off the bike and was then run over by several other vehicles.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
At this time it is unclear if anyone will face charges for the incident, nor is it known how many of the drivers involved stayed at the scene.
The rider’s name has not been released.
The freeway was closed for more than two hours but reopened shortly before 1:30 a.m., police tweeted.