HPD: Motorcyclist killed after getting run over by several vehicles on 610

At this time it is unclear if anyone will face charges for the incident.

HOUSTON — A deadly incident involving a motorcyclist and several drivers on the 610 Loop remains under investigation Thursday.

Houston police said it was about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when a motorcyclist traveling southbound on the loop at S. Post Oak crashed into another vehicle. The rider fell off the bike and was then run over by several other vehicles.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Southwest officers have all main lanes of 10000 IH-610 West Loop southbound at S. Post Oak shut down for a fatality crash. Expect delays and find alternate routes. #houtraffic CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 5, 2020

At this time it is unclear if anyone will face charges for the incident, nor is it known how many of the drivers involved stayed at the scene.

The rider’s name has not been released.