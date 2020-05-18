HPD: Motorcycle rider dies after hitting tree in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — A motorcycle rider died after he struck a tree in southeast Houston early Monday morning.
This happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 10700 block of Fuqua Street.
Houston police said emergency crews responded to a call of a motorcycle crash and found the rider dead at the scene.
Police said the rider was heading east and may have hit something in the road that made him lose control of the motorcycle. He then struck a tree.
