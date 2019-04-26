HOUSTON — A man was struck and killed when police say he got out of a car on I-45 in downtown early Friday.

The incident happened before 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the exit for I-69, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police at the scene tell KHOU 11 News the man was involved in a fight with his boyfriend when he got out of the vehicle. Someone in a passing Nissan SUV then struck the man.

A good Samaritan tried to perform CPR, but the man died at the scene.

The Nissan driver stopped to talk with police.

The incident remains under investigation, but the freeway fully reopened just before 5 a.m.

