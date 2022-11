The female officer was taken to a hospital where she is reportedly stable, according to HPD.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was involved in a crash on the South Loop 610 near Stella Link Friday afternoon, HPD confirmed.

The female officer was taken to an area hospital where she was stable, according to HPD.

Her car may have hit the concrete barrier in the westbound lanes. According to Houston TranStar, there was another vehicle involved.

All but one lane is blocked by emergency vehicles. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

