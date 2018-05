HOUSTON – One person died after two-vehicle collision involving a tow truck on the Katy Freeway Tuesday morning in west Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just after 10 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near Highway 6.

Police said the collision involved a tow truck and a red Ford Escape. Someone riding in the Escape waa confirmed dead.

HPD is investigating a fatal car crash at 15800 Katy Freeway at Highway 6. Eastbound lanes of the freeway will be shut down for officers to complete the investigation. Please avoid the area. #HouNews #Houtraffic — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 15, 2018

