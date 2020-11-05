HOV/HOT lanes reopen in Houston, tolls to resume

Toll charges will resume for these lanes, and all fares for rail and buses will stay suspended for the time being.

HOUSTON — Some good news for commuters as HOV/HOT lanes reopen Monday morning.

The HOV/HOT lanes are now open on Interstate 45, U.S. Highway 59 and U.S Highway 290.

These lanes have been closed for more than a month after the stay home orders were put in place.

Toll charges will resume for these lanes, and all fares for rail and buses will stay suspended for the time being.

As a reminder HOV lanes are reserved for cars with and one or more passenger. Each car that uses the HOV lane must carry at least two or more people.

During non-peak, hours a car with one person can access the HOV AND HOT lanes for a toll.

Metro says their ridership is down about 25 percent compared to last year.

