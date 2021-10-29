Is Houston traffic really worse than Atlanta?

From time spent behind the wheel to road rage incidents, we take a closer look at traffic in these two major cities.

HOUSTON — Houston and Atlanta are both big cities, and we all know one of the downsides of living in a major metro area is major traffic. So how do Atlanta and Houston rank when it comes to our commutes?

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute's 2021 Urban Mobility report looked at the total amount of hours drivers were delayed. And while the rankings were thrown off thanks to COVID-19 lockdowns, Houston had the dubious distinction of coming in third with drivers spending on average 49 hours stuck in traffic. We even beat out Los Angeles!

Meanwhile, Atlanta came in eighth. They only spent an average of 37 hours trapped behind the wheel.

But what about our drivers?

It may seem like H-town has a lot of angry drivers, but when it comes to road rage we are pretty equal. According to World Atlas, Houston is the eighth worst while Atlanta comes in tenth.

Houston may not sound so great from this data, but there is one area where we excel: loops.