HPD: Woman dies after slamming into back of F-350 truck, median on North Freeway

Police said three men sitting in the bed of the truck were lucky to not have been ejected from the vehicle.

HOUSTON — A woman died after she slammed into the back of a pickup truck and a median on the North Freeway early Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened at 1:15 a.m. on the northbound lanes just south of the 610 Loop.

Houston police said an F-350 Super Duty truck carrying construction equipment was heading north with three men sitting in the bed of the vehicle. Then a 34-year-old woman driving north at a high rate of speed hit the back of the truck, causing her to lose control of her Toyota Camry and crash into the median.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck and a passenger inside the cab were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, police said. They were not seriously injured.

The three men sitting in the back bed of the F-350 were not injured.

“It is a miracle that the people that were in the bed of that pickup truck sitting on top of that equipment weren't ejected, weren't thrown out of that pickup truck,” HPD Sgt. David Rose said. “Had they been, it's likely they would have died. So it's a tragedy that this happened.”

Watch the update from police: