Street closures take effect near George R. Brown Convention Center ahead of Final Four events

You'll want to take a second to see how to avoid this major issue on Houston's roads

HOUSTON — Street closures have begun taking effect in downtown Houston in preparation for the NCAA Men’s Final Four events.

The following road will be closed from Wednesday, March 21 through Saturday, March 25:

McKinney between LaBranch and Crawford Street

LaBranch between Lamar and McKinney Street

Lamar between LaBranch and Crawford Street

2 lanes on Avenida de las Americas to the George R. Browne Convention Center.

Beginning on March 21-25, the following roads will be closed in preparation for NCAA Final Four events:

• McKinney between LaBranch & Crawford St.

• LaBranch between Lamar & McKinney St.

• Lamar between LaBranch & Crawford St.

• 2 lanes on Avenida de las Americas to the GRB. pic.twitter.com/UljgixyQ2s — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) March 21, 2023

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram