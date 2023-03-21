Street closures take effect near George R. Brown Convention Center ahead of Final Four events

HOUSTON — Street closures have begun taking effect in downtown Houston in preparation for the NCAA Men’s Final Four events.
The following road will be closed from Wednesday, March 21 through Saturday, March 25:
- McKinney between LaBranch and Crawford Street
- LaBranch between Lamar and McKinney Street
- Lamar between LaBranch and Crawford Street
- 2 lanes on Avenida de las Americas to the George R. Browne Convention Center.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
Watching the games with an antenna? KHOU 11 has upgraded its technology and is broadcasting on both VHF and UHF. Tune in on either 11.1 or 11.11.