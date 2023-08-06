Motorcycle slams into 3 other riders in deadly crash on Katy Freeway, Pct. 5 says

According to deputies, three riders were on the shoulder when another rider crashed into all of them at high speed.

HOUSTON — One rider was killed, and three others were hospitalized after a crash involving motorcycles turned deadly on the Katy Freeway Wednesday night, according to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office.

According to deputies, three riders were on the shoulder when another rider crashed into all of them at high speed.

This happened just before 11 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Dairy Ashford exit.

The rider who crashed into them died and the other three were taken to the hospital. No word yet on their condition.

