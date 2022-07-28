610 South Loop reopens following lost load of pallets, debris

According to Houston Transtar, this happened at about 4:45 a.m. near Telephone Road.

HOUSTON — The 610 South Loop is back open heading east after being closed due to a lost load of pallets and debris scattered across the freeway early Thursday morning.

According to Houston Transtar, this happened at about 4:45 a.m. near Telephone Road. As of 6:20 a.m., the freeway has been cleared and traffic is getting through.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

