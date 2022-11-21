Northbound lanes of I-45 at Memorial closed due to heavy truck crash, TxDOT says

TxDOT said they expect the incident to take several hours to clear.

HOUSTON — A heavy track crash has shut down all northbound lanes of I-45 near downtown Houston, according to TxDOT.

The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. and officials said it appeared the heavy truck crashed into the overpass on the Gulf Freeway near Memorial.

TxDOT said they expect the incident to take several hours to clear. We'll update this story as we get more information.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

