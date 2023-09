All inbound lanes were shut down for several hours Saturday morning.

HOUSTON — All southbound lanes of I-45 at Rankin have reopened after a deadly crash.

Details are currently limited, but Houston police said the rollover crash happened around 8:30 a.m. and involved just one vehicle. All lanes reopened just before 11 a.m.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube