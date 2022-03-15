What are the best routes to get to Hermann Park?

Spring Break is the perfect time to explore Houston, but don't let traffic slow you down!

HOUSTON — If you want to get out of the house for Spring Break but don't want to drive to Galveston, there's plenty to do here in town!

A lot of families head to the Houston Zoo and the Museum District to check out all the area has to offer. But that means traffic can get pretty heavy around Hermann Park.

The city has some recommendations for the best routes.

If you are coming from the south on SH 288, exit Calumet Street and go west for the Museum District.

If you're heading for the zoo, exit north on MacGregor, then take South MacGregor Way and go west.

If you are coming from the north on 288, exit North MacGregor/South MacGregor Way and go west for the zoo. For the Museum District, exit on Binz/Calumet Street and take Binz west.

And finally, if you're coming from I-610 East, for the zoo, once again take the North and South MacGregor Way exit and go west. For the Museum District, merge onto 288 north and take the Binz/Calumet exit and take Binz west.