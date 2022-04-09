TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash shuts down northbound lanes of Gulf Freeway near Hobby Airport

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Sunday on I-45 near Bellfort Avenue and Howard Drive.

HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway at Bellfort Avenue/Howard Drive are shut down after a deadly crash, according to Houston Police.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Sunday on I-45 just north of Hobby Airport. Traffic is currently backed up all the way to Airport Boulevard and traffic is exiting near Winkler Drive.

Police haven't said how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if there are any other injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

