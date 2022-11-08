Fatal crash shuts down North Freeway heading outbound north of Greens Road

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a detached trailer has shut down the North Freeway heading outbound Thursday morning, according to Houston police.

According to Houston Transtar, this happened just before 5 a.m. just north of Greens Road. Three vehicles were involved in the deadly crash.

