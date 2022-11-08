Fatal crash shuts down North Freeway heading outbound north of Greens Road

HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a detached trailer has shut down the North Freeway heading outbound Thursday morning, according to Houston police.
According to Houston Transtar, this happened just before 5 a.m. just north of Greens Road. Three vehicles were involved in the deadly crash.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
