Traffic alert: 610 South Loop shut down near Highway 225 due to lost load

HOUSTON — A semi with a flatbed trailer hauling crushed vehicles was involved in an incident causing the trailer to flip on the 610 South Loop near Highway 225, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crushed vehicles then fall off the trailer onto the ramp below. The crash led to the shutdown of the eastbound lanes of the loop, according to Houston Transtar.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. No injuries were reported

Traffic Alert 🚨: Avoid 610 n/b and s/b at 225. A semi with a flat bed trailer hauling crushed junk vehicles; the trailer flipped, causing the load or crushed vehicles to fall off the ramp. @houstonpolice is on-scene. cc: @houstontranstar #HouNews #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/GELL2t6aUn — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 31, 2023