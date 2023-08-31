x
Traffic alert: 610 South Loop shut down near Highway 225 due to lost load

You will want to avoid this area as crews work to clear the scene.
Credit: HCSO
A big rig crash has the 610 South Loop shut down at Highway 225 heading east Thursday, according to Houston Transtar.

HOUSTON — A semi with a flatbed trailer hauling crushed vehicles was involved in an incident causing the trailer to flip on the 610 South Loop near Highway 225, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crushed vehicles then fall off the trailer onto the ramp below. The crash led to the shutdown of the eastbound lanes of the loop,  according to Houston Transtar.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. No injuries were reported

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

