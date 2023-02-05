Deadly crash shuts down HOV lane of Eastex Freeway, METRO says

Officials said a driver got out of their vehicle when they were hit by another vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A deadly crash is creating major delays for drivers on the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston.

METRO officials said that around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday a driver got out of their vehicle after a car fire in the HOV lane of US-59/I-69 inbound at Aldine Mail Route Road.

According to officials, the driver was then hit by another vehicle and pronounced dead. The driver who struck the person stayed at the scene.

The HOV lane and the Eastex Park and Ride remain closed at this time. Drivers coming in from Kingwood should expect delays until the crash is cleared.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram