Traffic alert: Southwest Freeway shut down heading outbound due to overturned big rig

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — An overturned 18-wheeler has the outbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway shut down near Bissonnet Thursday morning.

According to Houston Transtar, this happened just after 5 a.m. and it has all of the main lanes blocked.

Freeway Closure: All southbound lanes of the Southwest Fwy at Bissonnet are shut down due to an overturned 18-wheeler. Expect delays. #houtraffic CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 23, 2022

Aerial views of the crash and backup from Air 11.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram