Traffic alert: Southwest Freeway shut down heading outbound due to overturned big rig

HOUSTON — An overturned 18-wheeler has the outbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway shut down near Bissonnet Thursday morning.
According to Houston Transtar, this happened just after 5 a.m. and it has all of the main lanes blocked.
Aerial views of the crash and backup from Air 11.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.