One dead in auto-pedestrian crash on Gulf Freeway

This happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Telephone Road.

HOUSTON — A fatal auto-pedestrian crash was slowing traffic heading inbound on the Gulf Freeway Wednesday morning.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash happened at 5:24 a.m. near Telephone Road. The scene has since cleared as of 7:30 a.m.

The feeder is already pretty backed up so that is not a recommended alternative according to KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna. She says if you are carpooling, the HOV lane is your best option.

You can also take the 610 Loop to Highway 288 as an option.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram