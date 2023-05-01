Police officer, another person injured in northwest Houston crash

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer and another person were injured in a crash in northwest Houston Thursday.
Police said the wreck happened around 10 a.m. in the area of West Little York Road near Hempstead.
The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other car was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
KHOU 11 has a crew headed to the scene. We’re working to find more information, including what caused the crash.
Stay with us for updates.