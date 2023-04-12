HISD school bus involved in 3-vehicle crash

It is not clear how many students were on the bus when the crash happened, but a second bus arrived at the scene to pick them up.

HOUSTON — At least three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a Houston ISD school bus in the Sunnyside area Wednesday morning.

This happened on Reed Road near Jutland.

Views from Air 11 showed at least one person from each vehicle being loaded into ambulances.

It is not clear how many students were on the bus or if any of them were injured when the crash happened. However, a second bus arrived at the scene to pick them up.

Views from Air 11 showed at least two students in wheelchairs being offloaded from the school bus.