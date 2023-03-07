4th of July: Freedom Over Texas concert, fireworks show | Forecast, street closures, schedule, rules

Fireworks are illegal in the city of Houston but the annual event at Eleanor Tinsley Park near downtown is a great place to watch them! You might need an umbrella.

HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the City of Houston's big Shell Freedom Over Texas celebration in Eleanor Tinsley Park on the 4th of July. Enjoy six hours of live music, lawn games and a children's entertainment zone with games and rides.

This year's headliner is country star Chris Young and the 2023 lineup also includes Yola, TMF and Cupid. Full entertainment lineup.

The star of the show will be a Texas-sized fireworks finale with the gorgeous downtown skyline as a backdrop.

"It's an amazing show. It's big, we got a lot of bigger shells this year, and it's gonna be probably the greatest fireworks show you've ever seen," Miranda Ithica with Pyrotecnico promised.

The fireworks are expected to last 18 minutes.

"Look high in the sky and let me tell you, Mayor Turner said, 'My last year, bigger and better everything'" Susan Christian with the Mayor's Office of Special Events said. "And we said, 'Yes sir, we aim to please.'"

It's going to be another hot day so take the usual precautions.

"Start drinking water right now, hydrate, hydrate, hydrate, wear a hat, your sunglasses, sunscreen, of course," Christian advised. "Make sure those kiddos stop and drink water."

She said free water will be available.

WHEN: July 4, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

ADMISSION: $10, children under 5 free; This year, a portion of food and drink sales will benefit the Houston Food Bank.

ITEMS NOT ALLOWED

Food or beverages (infant & special health needs allowed)

Coolers

Alcohol

Pets (seeing eye/assistance dogs allowed)

Glass containers

Shading devices larger than 4 feet in diameter

Skates, rollerblades or skateboards, bikes

Prohibited weapons

Fireworks

Laser pointers

Drones

Due to performers’ contracts, no professional recording devices (audio, video, camera, & drones) are allowed during live performances. any person found using such equipment will be asked to leave the venue. All media discs will be confiscated.

No smoking allowed

You might want to take an umbrella because there's a chance of rain Tuesday.

DOWNTOWN STREET CLOSURES

In preparation for Shell Freedom Over Texas, Houston’s official Fourth of July celebration, there will be numerous street closures to be aware of beginning Friday, June 30.

Sunday, July 2, 7 a.m. to Wednesday, July 5, 5 a.m.

Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)

Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby

Allen Parkway inbound at Taft

No access to I-45/Heiner/Crosby until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5

Sabine Street at Memorial Drive and at the Bridge

Sabine Street at Bridge, blocking southbound traffic to Allen Parkway

Gillette Street (mid-block) by Federal building (after apartment entrance)

Walker and Sabine access is blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street

I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remain open

Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street

Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street

Tuesday, July 4, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Bagby northbound at Dallas

Lamar between Smith and Bagby

Brazos St. at Dallas

Tuesday, July 4, 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Bagby southbound at Rusk

Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Silver Street at Memorial Drive

Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue

Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh

Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)

Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive

Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

Tuesday, July 4, 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Fireworks Display)

Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

***The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont Street***

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

BUFFALO BAYOU & ELEANOR TINSLEY PARKS TRAIL CLOSURES

Friday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 5

The Hike & Bike Trails between Bagby and Taft will be closed to walkers, runners, and bikers. They are encouraged to use nearby trails.