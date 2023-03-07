4th of July: Freedom Over Texas concert, fireworks show | Forecast, street closures, schedule, rules

HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the City of Houston's big Shell Freedom Over Texas celebration in Eleanor Tinsley Park on the 4th of July. Enjoy six hours of live music, lawn games and a children's entertainment zone with games and rides.
This year's headliner is country star Chris Young and the 2023 lineup also includes Yola, TMF and Cupid. Full entertainment lineup.
The star of the show will be a Texas-sized fireworks finale with the gorgeous downtown skyline as a backdrop.
"It's an amazing show. It's big, we got a lot of bigger shells this year, and it's gonna be probably the greatest fireworks show you've ever seen," Miranda Ithica with Pyrotecnico promised.
The fireworks are expected to last 18 minutes.
"Look high in the sky and let me tell you, Mayor Turner said, 'My last year, bigger and better everything'" Susan Christian with the Mayor's Office of Special Events said. "And we said, 'Yes sir, we aim to please.'"
It's going to be another hot day so take the usual precautions.
"Start drinking water right now, hydrate, hydrate, hydrate, wear a hat, your sunglasses, sunscreen, of course," Christian advised. "Make sure those kiddos stop and drink water."
She said free water will be available.
WHEN: July 4, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
ADMISSION: $10, children under 5 free; This year, a portion of food and drink sales will benefit the Houston Food Bank.
ITEMS NOT ALLOWED
- Food or beverages (infant & special health needs allowed)
- Coolers
- Alcohol
- Pets (seeing eye/assistance dogs allowed)
- Glass containers
- Shading devices larger than 4 feet in diameter
- Skates, rollerblades or skateboards, bikes
- Prohibited weapons
- Fireworks
- Laser pointers
- Drones
- Due to performers’ contracts, no professional recording devices (audio, video, camera, & drones) are allowed during live performances. any person found using such equipment will be asked to leave the venue. All media discs will be confiscated.
- No smoking allowed
You might want to take an umbrella because there's a chance of rain Tuesday.
DOWNTOWN STREET CLOSURES
In preparation for Shell Freedom Over Texas, Houston’s official Fourth of July celebration, there will be numerous street closures to be aware of beginning Friday, June 30.
Sunday, July 2, 7 a.m. to Wednesday, July 5, 5 a.m.
- Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)
- Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby
- Allen Parkway inbound at Taft
- No access to I-45/Heiner/Crosby until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5
- Sabine Street at Memorial Drive and at the Bridge
- Sabine Street at Bridge, blocking southbound traffic to Allen Parkway
- Gillette Street (mid-block) by Federal building (after apartment entrance)
- Walker and Sabine access is blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street
- I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remain open
- Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street
- Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street
Tuesday, July 4, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Bagby northbound at Dallas
- Lamar between Smith and Bagby
- Brazos St. at Dallas
Tuesday, July 4, 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Bagby southbound at Rusk
Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Silver Street at Memorial Drive
- Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue
- Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh
- Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)
- Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive
- Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby
Tuesday, July 4, 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Fireworks Display)
- Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive
***The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont Street***
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
BUFFALO BAYOU & ELEANOR TINSLEY PARKS TRAIL CLOSURES
Friday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 5
The Hike & Bike Trails between Bagby and Taft will be closed to walkers, runners, and bikers. They are encouraged to use nearby trails.