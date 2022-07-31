Driver killed, another injured following rollover crash on North Freeway, deputies say

Deputies say the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding when their vehicle clipped the back of a Jeep and rolled over off the freeway.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was killed and another passenger was injured after a major crash involving two vehicles on the North Freeway, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of I-45 before Rankin Road.

Deputies say a black Jeep was driving on the freeway when a red Mercedes-Benz in the same lane was speeding and approached the Jeep.

The Mercedes driver then clipped the back of the Jeep and lost control, rolling over several times on the freeway before landing on the frontage road.

Sgt. Beaty with HCSO says the driver of the Mercedes was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt. The driver died from their injuries. The passenger was taken to Houston Methodist Northwest with serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Deputies say the driver did not show signs of intoxication.