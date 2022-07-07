Traffic alert: Overturned big rig blocking exit ramp from Grand Parkway to Katy Freeway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler is causing a traffic headache on the Grand Parkway near the Katy Freeway Thursday morning.
According to Houston TranStar, this happened just after 5:30 a.m. on the northbound exit ramp from the Grand Parkway to the Katy Freeway heading east.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
