Get ready for another weekend with major closures on the Southwest Freeway at the Loop

HOUSTON — We’re heading into another weekend and you know what that means in Houston – more construction closures!
There will be a complete closure of the Southwest Freeway at the 610 West Loop this weekend in both directions as crews continue to demolish the old 610 West Loop northbound bridge over I-69. The closure is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Friday and last through Monday morning at 5 a.m.
So the big question – how do you get around it?
If you’re heading southbound on the Southwest Freeway, take the ramp to 610 northbound. From there, you’ll exit at San Felipe and U-turn. Get back on 610 southbound and then take that to the Southwest Freeway southbound lanes.
For those heading north, take the ramp to 610 southbound and exit at Bellaire. Do the U-turn and get right back on 610 heading north. From there, you can take the ramp to get back onto the Southwest Freeway northbound.
But wait – there’s more construction!
According to TxDOT, crews will also be working on the Gulf Freeway northbound and southbound from NASA Bypass to FM 528. There will be a total closure from Saturday at 6 a.m. until Sunday at noon.
They’re shutting down the freeway to hang a large sign bridge. The closure will also affect several ramps.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots and how you can avoid the problems.
Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.