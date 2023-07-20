Get ready for another weekend with major closures on the Southwest Freeway at the Loop

From Friday night until Monday morning, I-69 is scheduled to be shut down in both directions.

HOUSTON — We’re heading into another weekend and you know what that means in Houston – more construction closures!

There will be a complete closure of the Southwest Freeway at the 610 West Loop this weekend in both directions as crews continue to demolish the old 610 West Loop northbound bridge over I-69. The closure is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Friday and last through Monday morning at 5 a.m.

So the big question – how do you get around it?

If you’re heading southbound on the Southwest Freeway, take the ramp to 610 northbound. From there, you’ll exit at San Felipe and U-turn. Get back on 610 southbound and then take that to the Southwest Freeway southbound lanes.

For those heading north, take the ramp to 610 southbound and exit at Bellaire. Do the U-turn and get right back on 610 heading north. From there, you can take the ramp to get back onto the Southwest Freeway northbound.

This weekend crews will continue demolition of the old I-610 West Loop northbound bridge over I-69. Starting Friday night at 8pm, crews will close all mainlanes of I-69 northbound and southbound at I-610 until Monday, July 24 at 5am. Detours will be via connector ramps. pic.twitter.com/LP3JcsVGsQ — HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) July 20, 2023

But wait – there’s more construction!

According to TxDOT, crews will also be working on the Gulf Freeway northbound and southbound from NASA Bypass to FM 528. There will be a total closure from Saturday at 6 a.m. until Sunday at noon.

They’re shutting down the freeway to hang a large sign bridge. The closure will also affect several ramps.

THIS WEEKEND: I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound and southbound from Nasa Bypass to FM 528 all mainlanes will be closed between Saturday, July 22 at 6am until Sunday, July 23 at noon to hang a large sign bridge over the freeway. Multiple ramps also impacted. pic.twitter.com/hEOqRvOUaB — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) July 20, 2023

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots and how you can avoid the problems.

Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.