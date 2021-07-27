2 children, 2 adults hit by vehicle in Waller County late Monday

Two adults and one child were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The other child was taken to the hospital by ambulance

HEMPSTEAD, Texas — Authorities in the Hempstead area are investigating an incident that sent two adults and two children to the hospital.

It happened late Monday along Austin Street in Waller County, not far from the county's courthouse.

Hempstead police responded and spoke with the driver involved, who stayed at the scene. No charges have been announced.

