SUGAR LAND, Texas — Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 6 near the Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land are closed due to a HazMat spill.

City officials said the lanes are closed from feeder roads to Kensington Drive. They are urging drivers to avoid the area and said the closure could possibly last overnight.

The Fire Marshal's Office saif acid spilled from an 18-wheeler onto the highway but did not say what kind nor how much.

Check back here for more details on this developing story as they become available, and view real-time traffic here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

How to file a claim in the Equifax data breach settlement

Sonic burned by raw hamburger scam, Harris County prosecutors say

'City killer' asteroid barely missed Earth and nobody saw it coming