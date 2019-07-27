SUGAR LAND, Texas — Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 6 near the Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land have reopened after a HazMat spill.

City officials said the lanes were closed from feeder roads to Kensington Drive. They urged drivers to avoid the area and said the closure could possibly last overnight.

The Fire Marshal's Office said acid spilled from an 18-wheeler onto the highway but did not say what kind nor how much.

