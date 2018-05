HOUSTON -- Highway 290 outbound/westbound before Mueschke was shut down after an overnight truck crash and fire.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say a semi truck hauling cabinets had a tire blowout and crashed, causing a fire.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported.

The freeway fully reopened at about 7:30 a.m.

